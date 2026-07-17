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ABC-7 First Alert: Strong weekend storm chances!

By
Updated
today at 8:07 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we anticipate a dramatic increase in weekend storm chances.

We woke to cloudy skies and high humidity levels. Temperatures dipped to the 70s this morning but are expected to climb to the low 90s by lunchtime. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 94, Las Cruces is expected r reach a high of 93.

Temps are expected to remain in the 90s till midnext week.

Rain chances are climbing this afternoon and into this evening at a 30% chance for thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm chances climb even further up to a 50% this weekend.

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Sarah Coria

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