How you can reduce mosquito breeding, viral diseases they spread

There's been an increase of mosquitoes here in the borderland after all the rainstorms we've had recently, and the City of El Paso is asking residents to do their part to help reduce the risk of diseases spreading.

Just a week ago, two people were confirmed with the first cases of Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus in El Paso of this year.

El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza says elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions are most vulnerable.

While many may not experience any symptoms, West Nile Virus can cause headaches, fever, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.

But, the Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus can affect the central nervous system and cause seizures, confusion and brain inflammation.

Ocaranza also recommends you use insect repellent that contains DEET, except for babies or people with a skin condition.

It only takes a small amount of water to attract mosquitoes — having water in something as small as a bottle cap allows them to breed.

While vector control crews work on fogging and applying treatments in parks, canals, and other public spaces not private homes.

But, residents can help reduce mosquito breeding by draining standing water from flower pots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water bowls, and birdbaths.

Vector control says disease prevention starts with you and the help you give to your neighbors who can't look out for themselves.

"There's neighbors that we may have that are elderly or unable to go outside," says Ginny Castañeda of City of El Paso Vector Control. "It's a community effort where they can go and and have a conversation and maybe check out their properties for any potential breeding, because in the end, it affects all of us."

The peak hour of mosquito biting hours are dusk and dawn, so it's recommended to wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors, especially during those times of day.