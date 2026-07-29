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El Paso Water honors 20 years since 2006 storm; gives update on northeast storm mitigation pond

KVIA/Max Zepeda
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Published 12:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This coming week marks the 20th anniversary of one of the largest natural disasters in the history of the city of El Paso: the 2006 floods, which dropped 19.5 inches of rain citywide, leading to more than $200 million in damage to businesses and homes.

To honor the impact that storm had on the city, El Paso Water gave an update on one of the region's vastest storm mitigation projects to date. That project being the construction of the Will Ruth Pond in Northeast El Paso along Dyer Street between Will Ruth Avenue and Threadgill Avenue.

"Growing up here, we all remember the floods of 2006," El Paso Water Vice President Gilbert Trejo said in a press event Wednesday morning. "This is a project that's been long awaited for them and very important for them as well."

Tune in tonight to ABC-7 to learn how the pond will impact flood prevention in Northeast El Paso and how residents are reacting to the construction.

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Max Zepeda

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