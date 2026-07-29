Las Cruces Public Schools plans new 6-12 campus; updates for new school year

Las Cruces Public Schools's first week of the 2026-27 school year is officially underway.

Good Morning El Paso joins the school district at Desert Hills Elementary School on Wednesday morning to discuss plans for the new school year.

LCPS says it's planning a new 6-12 school, scheduled to open in fall 2027, which would provide a smaller learning environment designed to support students throughout their educational journey.

It's also intended to eliminate the transition from middle to high school.

LCPS Director of Communication Kelly Jameson talks about general back-to-school highlights at LCPS, transportation moving smoothly, security screenings are still in place, and the return of their district advisory council for parents who want to be involved.

She also addresses first day challenges that LCPS is supporting, like power outages and air conditioning.

Steve Rodriguez, LCPS chief of operations, will talk about the voter-approved bond projects that were completed at desert hills, including the kinder wing, new multipurpose room, parking lot, and more.

They're expected to touch on renovations at Mayfield High School, the process to get there and the estimated costs.

School supply lists are available on the district website and include recommended materials for elementary, middle, and high school students.

LCPS will continue to provide several basic supplies for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, including pencils, glue sticks, tissue and wide-ruled lined paper.

Watch Good Morning El Paso's back-to-school coverage weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., for the full live segments.

