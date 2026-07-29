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US begins retaliatory strikes against Iran

ABC NEWS
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New
Published 8:33 PM

United States Central Command said it has begun retaliatory strikes against Iran Wednesday night in the wake of Tuesday night’s surprise attack on U.S. forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Donald Trump signaled that the U.S. would carry out major strikes as a result of that attack. CENTCOM is calling the strikes a “powerful response” to the attack.

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