Canutillo ISD’s new teaching approach, courses, safety features for 2026-27 year

School spirit is strong on Tuesday as the Canutillo Independent School District kicks off the new school year.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins Canutillo ISD students and administration Tuesday morning at Bill Childress Elementary School for ABC-7's back-to-school coverage.

Superintendent Dr. Josue Borrego focuses on how Canutillo ISD is implementing "Coaching in the Moment," a new approach to teaching and learning that is expected to help teachers further the impact their lessons have on students.

Canutillo ISD says they're also expanding their career and technical education offerings, implementing new courses such as drone operating.

At the middle school, they've have added AP Spanish to help students get a leg up on their college credits.

This year they've also added opportunities for students at Northwest Early College to compete in UIL sports and fine arts by having them join the teams at Canutillo High School, something they had been asking for year.

Childress Elementary School Principal Isabel Varela discusses updated amenities at BCE due to the bond, such as upgraded library services, new recreational facilities, new HVAC systems, new roof and other cosmetic work.

Canutillo ISD emphasizes their priority on safety and security.

CISD Police Chief Fernando Martinez shows ABC-7 their new safety vestibule that restricts access from the public into the instructional areas of the school, as well as their new cameras and public address systems to improve connectivity and monitoring.

Watch Good Morning El Paso's back-to-school coverage weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the full live segments.

