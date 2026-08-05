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Anthony ISD superintendent shows off newest additions to schools

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Published 4:30 AM

The Anthony Independent School District introduces the 2026-27 school year with Good Morning El Paso.

AISD Superintendent Oscar Troncoso and students join GMEP's Nicole Ardila at Anthony High School on Wednesday morning.

Troncoso talks about their facility upgrades, school marshals at each school, and a new discipline approach called "Restorative Practice."

AISD is giving a tour their new $350,000 charter bus for student travel.

Troncoso and students also show off the new track at AHS.

Watch Good Morning El Paso's back-to-school coverage weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the full live segments.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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