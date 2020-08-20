Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested in fraud scam linked to ‘We Build The Wall’

US & World

NEW YORK -- Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Federal prosecutors allege that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors" in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

'We Build the Wall,’ formed in late 2018 from a Go Fund Me account that raised millions of dollars to erect barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border – including a private wall that was built in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Last summer Bannon, along with other organizers, made their way to the Borderland to commemorate the completion of the small stretch of border fencing built on private land.

A phone at the law office of Bannon's lawyer went unanswered Thursday.