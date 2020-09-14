Skip to Content
South Dakota AG says he discovered man’s body morning after accident while checking for animal he thought he hit

Jason Ravnsborg
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota attorney general.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he discovered he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. The state’s top law enforcement says he initially thought he struck a deer while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Saturday night. He is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Ravnsborg says he immediately called 911 after the crash on a rural stretch of U.S. Highway 14 and did not realize he had hit a man until returning to the scene the next morning and finding him. Ravnsborg’s revelation that he had found the body of the man, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, was the latest twist in a grim incident.

