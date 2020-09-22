Romney won’t oppose Senate vote on Trump Supreme Court pick, clears path for Republicans
WASHINGTON, DC — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not block or oppose a Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, clearing the path for Republicans.
In a statement Tuesday, Romney said he intends to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering Trump’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, “I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,″ Romney said.
Romney’s views had been closely watched after two other Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — urged that a vote be delayed until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Romney said his decision was “not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent.″
Trump says he’ll announce his nominee on Saturday at the White House.
