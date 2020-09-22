Iran, criticizing US, compares George Floyd death to “the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations.”
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, criticizing US, compares George Floyd death to “the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations.”
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, criticizing US, compares George Floyd death to “the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations.”
Comments
3 Comments
Iran, criticizing US, compares George Floyd death to “the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations.”
Very creative writing. To counter this idiotic verbiage try this: Since your independent nations are being lawless and are failing to comply to world policies, then live, or die, by our knee on your neck until you succumb or comply or simply just be blown away. Your choice.
Black lives don’t matter in Iran. Sad to see the Persians have dumbed down so much over the centuries.
Gay lives, women’s lives, Christian lives, Jewish lives, you name it. They don’t matter in Iran. But they do love demoKKKrats in Congress.