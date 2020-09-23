Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson, opponent of mandatory masks, tests positive for Covid-19

US & World

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus. His office confirmed the positive test Wednesday.

Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive earlier Wednesday. Teresa Parson had experienced mild symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion.

Gov. Parson postponed several events through the remainder of the week. Parson is 65.

He has repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, but he has been an outspoken opponent of mask mandates, often appearing at functions without one.