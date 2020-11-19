Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 virus deaths; over 1,700 of those are in Juárez

US & World

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A top health official says Mexico has passed the 100,000 mark in Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country – behind the United States, Brazil and India – to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced Thursday evening that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed deaths.

That death toll includes 2,813 victims in Chihuahua state, with 1,717 of the deceased from Ciudad Juárez.

But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned about the virus that they won’t wear masks, while others are terrified.