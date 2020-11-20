Watch LIVE: At least 5 wounded in Wisconsin shopping mall shooting; gunman still ‘at-large’

US & World

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin — At least five people were injured in an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, about 6 miles outside Milwaukee, on Friday afternoon.

"None of the victims' injuries appear to be life threatening," Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News, but he added: "The perpetrator is "at-large" at this time."

There was a massive police presence involving 75 officers at the north end of the mall, with crews for ABC affiliate WISN seeing tactical units going into the building and at least five wounded people being brought out on stretchers as ambulances continued to arrive.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office had not been called to the scene, which suggested that no one had died.

A woman who had been shopping in the Macy's store at the mall said she heard eight to 12 shots being fired and indicated that store workers hid in the stockroom.

"They’re very scared. They’re just hiding. That’s all they can do right now," Becky Clark said.

More to come...