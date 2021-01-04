Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as Britain faces ‘critical moment’ in pandemic

US & World

LONDON, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.

Johnson said Monday the country is at “a critical moment,” with cases rising rapidly in every part of the country.

Under the new rules, which are set to come into effect as soon as possible, primary and secondary schools and colleges will be closed for face to face learning except for the children of key workers.

University students will not be returning until at least mid-February.

All non-essential shops and personal care services like hairdressers will be closed, and restaurants can only operate takeout services.