Capitol Police chief resigns in wake of violent riot at Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) —The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.
He resigned Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Protesters stormed the building and occupied for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.
These inept Capitol Hill cops were complicit in these riots. They were warned about the growing threats, but they thought these Trumptards would be civilized because they support “law and order and back the blue.” Trump didn’t give a rat’s behind if anyone died whether it was cops or Trumptards.