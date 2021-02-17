At least 7 shot near Philadelphia transit station; suspect in custody

US & World

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — At least seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia, police said.

The victims were between the ages of 17 and 70, police said, adding that one person was in critical condition.

Authorities also reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody following Wednesday's shootings near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Two victims were shot in the back, one was shot in the ankle, another was shot in the leg, and one was shot in the arm, police said.

Authorities said they were working to identify witnesses and track down surveillance footage.

The shootings occurred near the SEPTA station on Broad Street, the city’s major north-south thoroughfare, and next to Einstein Medical Center, where all but one of the victims were taken. The seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A SEPTA spokesperson said it occurred on the street rather than on SEPTA property, and no transit system employees were injured.