Prosecutors to bring charges soon against Trump Organization
NEW YORK, NY — Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings.
The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments.
The Times cited people familiar with the matter.
Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to NBC News that lawyers for the company met virtually with prosecutors Thursday and that criminal charges were likely.
He called it “completely outrageous.”
The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.
Comments
3 Comments
Fringe benefits to executives? Use of apartments? That is the criminal crime? Ridiculous indeed.
You mean the Trump Organization didn’t take money from China like Hunter? You mean the Trump people didn’t use drugs than lie about it on a federal document? You mean they didn’t spend over $24K for prostitutes like Hunter on his daddy’s credit card? Man Trumps organization are some evil people. Ha, ha, ha ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha…………………
The nation wants the scumbag cheeto man in a prison cell. Will this filing do it? If not this whole exercise is a waste of time.