Search for Florida condo collapse victims nears end; 97 dead

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images</i><br/>Excavators dig through the remains from the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside
Excavators dig through the remains from the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Florida — The recovery efforts for a South Florida condo building that collapsed last month might be coming to an end soon. Miami-Dade police identified four more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 90 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified.

County officials say eight people are still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

If seven of those missing are matched to the seven still-unidentified remains, search teams would be looking for one more missing person. Officials have not confirmed that scenario.

Also Thursday, officials say a three-story apartment building in northwestern Miami-Dade was evacuated following a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.

