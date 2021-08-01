U.S. confident Iran was behind attack on oil tanker in Arabian Sea

US & World

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive (drones), a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region.” He added that there was “no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior.” Iran earlier denied being involved. Israel’s prime minister directly blamed Iran and made a veiled threat about retaliating.