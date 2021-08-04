Skip to Content
U.S. plans to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all foreign visitors

A Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Juarez.
Mayor Armando Cabada/Facebook
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official says.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.

Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the U.S.

Associated Press

