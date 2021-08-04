U.S. plans to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all foreign visitors
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official says.
The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.
No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel.
Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the U.S.
Comments
4 Comments
Joe Crow biden already let millions in illegally without the vaccines. How is he going to get them treated now? Only 3% of illegals even return to their court dates. Joe Crow biden is the Nazi we all feared. Letting the diseased come into this country and spread the COVID throughout the country without any controls. Hitler would be proud. No ovens needed. Just spread the disease further into the country.
Of course the limited exceptions being the illegals pouring across the border.
Why can’t the government require mandatory vaccines for the illegals?
Will the democrats call him a racist like they did Trump for it? No of course not