Watch Live: Jury convicts on all counts in Trump’s criminal hush money trial

today at 2:50 PM
Update: The jury found Former President Donald Trump guilty on all counts.

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

ABC News

Tony Gutierrez

