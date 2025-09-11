FBI releases images of person of interest amid manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer

Cartridges with "transgender and anti-fascist" writing on them were found.

By Meredith Deliso, David Brennan, and Megan Forrester

September 11, 2025, 10:25 AM

The FBI has released images of a person of interest sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

"We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," the FBI's Salt Lake City office said on X while sharing two images of the individual, who is wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses and was captured in a stairwell in one of them.

The manhunt for the suspect, who is believed to be college-aged, continues, with officials working "around the clock" to locate the individual, officials said during a press conference on Thursday.

The FBI released images of a person of interest sought in connection with the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk.FBI Salt Lake City

The FBI also said Thursday it has recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the deadly shooting. A "high-powered bolt action rifle,” which officials believe was the weapon used in the shooting, was recovered in a wooded area near where the shooting took place, according to Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls.

The rifle is an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspect's route of travel, the sources said.

The spent cartridge was still chambered and three unspent cartridges contained wording on them expressing what some law enforcement officials described as “transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” according to preliminary information shared with agencies. It’s unclear what that means and authorities are still working to determine the meaning.

The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions. Upon completion of forensics, the firearm will be disassembled for additional importer information.

Tracking the shooter's movements

Officials said they have been able to track the movements of the shooter and have "good" video footage of the individual, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said on Thursday. The video footage will not be released to the public at this time, Mason said.

At 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect arrived on the Orem campus and then proceeded to travel through the stairwells up to the roof of a building near the where the outdoors event was taking place, before the suspect fired down at Kirk, Mason said.

Kirk was hit by a single shot at approximately 12:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

This screen grab from a video by Amy King shows right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk speaking during a public event at Utah Valley University minutes before he was shot in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025.Amy King/UGC via AFP via Getty Images

After the shooting, the suspect traveled to the other side of building, jumped off and fled off-campus into a neighborhood, Mason said. Officials are working through nearby neighborhoods, contacting people with doorbell cameras and speaking to witnesses to identify any leads, Mason said.

Along with recovering the weapon, Bohls said investigators have also collected a footwear impression, palm print and forearm imprints for analysis.

Officials emphasized the shooting was a "targeted" attack and they are "exhausting every lead."

"We will not stand for what happened yesterday," Mason said. "We are investing everything we have into this and we will catch this individual."

The FBI asked for tips from the public as the manhunt for the perpetrator continues, urging anyone with information, photos or video from the incident to share it with investigators.

Flowers sit next to the Utah Valley University sign in a makeshift memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk, September 11, 2025 in Orem, Utah.Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Trump blames political rhetoric

As the search for the suspect continued, President Donald Trump and prominent MAGA personalities sought to tie the killing to Democratic political rhetoric.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Trump said, "It's a long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree."

"For years, those on the radical Left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," he added. "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Trump's son Eric, meanwhile, told Fox News' Sean Hannity he was "sick and tired of seeing the bullets -- they are only going one way."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox got emotional Wednesday as he delivered a message mentioning recent attacks on both Democrats and Republicans.

"Our nation is broken," Cox said. "We've had political assassinations recently in Minnesota. We had an attempted assassination on the governor of Pennsylvania. And we had an attempted assassination on a presidential candidate and former president of the United States -- and now current president of the United States. Nothing I say can unite us as a country. Nothing I can say right now can fix what is broken. Nothing I can say can bring back Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are broken."

Controversial campus visit

Kirk -- a 31-year-old father of two -- was considered a confidant of Trump and highly influential in the conservative youth movement.

He founded the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, and in the 2024 elections was credited with building significant support for Trump among young voters.

A drone view shows the scene where U.S. right-wing activist, commentator, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, September 11, 2025.Cheney Orr/Reuters

The Utah event was expected to include a "prove me wrong" table, according to the tour's website.

Ahead of the conservative political activist's visit to Utah Valley University, some students started an online petition asking university administrators to stop him from coming.

Though Kirk's visit was controversial on campus, police were tracking no specific or credible threats before the fatal shooting, Utah law enforcement sources told ABC News.

More than 3,000 people were estimated to be at the event, according to the university's police chief, Jeff Long. There were six police officers, along with Kirk's private security, according to Long.

UVU will be closed until Sept. 14, according to a notice posted on the university’s website.

One suspect sought

In this Dec. 22, 2024, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk speaks on stage at America Fest 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona.Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

There is no evidence that anyone else was involved, according to authorities.

The Utah Department of Public of Safety said in an update Wednesday night that two people were initially taken into custody after the shooting but later released.

The first was released and later charged with obstruction by university police. The second person was taken into custody and released after an "interrogation" by law enforcement, the department said.

Utah authorities said "there are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals."

Tributes from both parties

Trump was among those who paid tribute to Kirk.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump said on social media. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

"It's horrific. It's one of the most horrible things I've ever seen," Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

"He was a great guy," Trump said. "He was a good man. He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him."

Trump ordered all American flags throughout the country to be lowered to half-staff through Sunday evening in Kirk's honor. On Thursday, he also announced he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying he was a "giant of his generation."

Cox called the fatal shooting a "political assassination."

"Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act," he said on X following the attack.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, speaks with Utah Valley University Chief of Police Jeff Long, right, at the Keller Building on the Utah Valley University campus after Charlie Kirk was shot and died during Turning Point's visit to the university, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah.Hannah Schoenbaum/AP

Vice President JD Vance called Kirk "a genuinely good guy and a young father" while urging prayers in the aftermath of the shooting.

Condemnation came from both sides of the political spectrum.

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now," Former President Joe Biden said. "Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones."

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on X.

Fellow Democratic governor, California's Gavin Newsom, said on X that the "attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Luke Barr, Josh Margolin, Ivan Pereira, Lalee Ibssa, Isabella Murray, Katherine Faulders, Jack Date, Chris Looft and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.