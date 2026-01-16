Renee Good shot in chest, forearm and possibly head, officials say

The federal building serves as the base for ICE operations in Minneapolis.

ByKevin Shalvey, Meredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, and Jon Haworth

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 2:30 AM MST

Tensions continued early on Thursday in Minneapolis, as protesters clashed in the streets with law enforcement, following the second shooting there in about a week involving a federal officer.

The Department of Homeland Security said that on Wednesday, a federal law enforcement officer shot a person, who they say had fled a traffic stop and then, along with two other people, began attacking the officer.

That incident followed the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, on Jan. 7. DHS officials said Good was allegedly attempting to run over law enforcement officers when an ICE officer fatally shot her -- a claim that local officials have disputed.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.

Renee Good had gunshot wounds to chest, forearm and possibly to her head, according to new documents

Newly released documents from the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) are now shedding light on the chaotic scene following the fatal shooting of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

Several pages of transcripts were released to various media outlets late Thursday from the MFD confirming that Good had gunshot wounds to chest, forearm and possibly to her head, according to the new documents.

First responders "found two apparent gunshot wounds to the patient's right chest [and] one apparent gunshot wound to the patient's left forearm," according to the documents.

Officials said Good was then relocated from the snowbank outside the vehicle to the sidewalk at the northeast corner of 34th St. and Portland "for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders."

Responders continued the patient assessment at that site but found the patient "still not breathing and pulseless."

-ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway