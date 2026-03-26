Skip to Content
US & World

Trump says he’ll sign order directing DHS to pay TSA workers as shutdown drags on

The White House / Molly Riley
By
New
Published 5:24 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC NEWS) - President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Thursday that he will sign an executive order instructing newly sworn-in Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to pay TSA workers immediately, calling the ongoing DHS shutdown an "Emergency Situation." 

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.