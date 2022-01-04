Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge appears to be mostly dismissive of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants dismissal of a lawsuit alleging the prince sexually assaulted a 17-year-old American who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference Tuesday. But he made it clear he was not leaning Andrew’s way. The oral arguments followed written submissions made weeks ago in the case brought by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre sued the prince in August. She says he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001. The prince has denied the allegations.