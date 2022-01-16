Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic has arrived in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title. The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month. An hour after his arrival, he had not come out of baggage claim. It wasn’t immediately clear where he planned to travel next. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies in Australia. Rival Rafael Nadal is the only former Australian Open men’s champion in the tournament that began Monday.