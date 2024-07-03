House Democrat is proposing a constitutional amendment to reverse Supreme Court’s immunity decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading House Democrat is preparing a constitutional amendment in response to the Supreme Court’s landmark immunity ruling. Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York says he is seeking to reverse the court’s decision “and ensure that no president is above the law.” It’s the most significant legislative response yet to the decision this week from the court’s conservative majority. Congress can launch the Constitutional amendment process with a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate, which is highly unlikely during the period of divided government. It then needs ratification by three-fourths of the states. There have been 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

