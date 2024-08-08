Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport

CHICAGO (AP) — Police are investigating how a woman died in a baggage room at O’Hare International Airport. Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said emergency responders called to the airport around 7:45 a.m. Thursday found the woman entangled in a conveyer belt system in a baggage room. The room was not publicly accessible, and it’s not clear how she found her way in. A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Labor said the woman was not an airport employee. He said paramedics told firefighters she appeared to be around 40 years old. He referred further questions to the Chicago Police Department, which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

