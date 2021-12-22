1887 time capsule discovered in pedestal of Robert E. Lee statue to be opened

By David Williams, CNN

Historic preservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday plan to open the 1887 time capsule that was found in the pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

Workers found the time capsule on December 17 while dismantling the 40-foot pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, according to a news release from Northam’s office.

The 12-ton statue of Lee on his horse, which was removed in September, became a focal point for racial justice protests in Richmond — the former capital of the Confederacy.

The time capsule was found in the tower of the pedestal about 20 feet above ground level.

Officials had thought it was encased in the base of the pedestal, and in September crews used cranes and other heavy equipment to move 21 granite blocks, including some that weighed up to 8,000 pounds.

Workers also dug a large 5-foot-deep hole near the cornerstone of the pedestal in hopes of finding the time capsule.

Historians believe the time capsule was placed on October 27, 1887, and included about 60 items that were donated by 37 Richmond residents, many of which were related to the Confederacy, according to the governor’s office.

The state plans to store the pedestal until officials decide what to do with the partial monument.

CNN’s Amir Vera and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this story.