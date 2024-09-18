Investigators believe they’ve found the body of the Kentucky interstate shooting suspect, police say

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Investigators believe they have found the body of a man they say shot five people and a dozen cars on an interstate highway in Kentucky this month, state police said Wednesday – ending an 11-day manhunt that stretched deep into the sprawling Daniel Boone National Forest and put surrounding communities on edge.

The body, believed to be that of Joseph Couch, was found Wednesday afternoon in deep rural brush off Interstate 75 northwest of London by two civilians and two troopers who were looking for him, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said.

Investigators believe the body is Couch’s because of articles associated with the remains, Burnett said. The body will be sent to the state’s capital for positive identification Thursday, the commissioner said.

“We’re very confident that this brings the closure in the search for Joseph Couch,” Burnett said. “The people of Laurel County can rest … much easier knowing that this manhunt has now come to a conclusion.”

No cause of death was immediately released.

Couch, perched atop a cliff’s ledge, used an AR-15 to shoot into cars on Interstate 75 in Laurel County near London on the early evening of September 7, shortly after texting a woman to say he was going to try to “kill a lot of people,” authorities said.

Five people were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds. The gunfire moved authorities to shut down the highway for hours and spurred a manhunt that would prompt temporary school closures and investigators’ pleas for nearby residents to avoid the wilderness.

The body was found in the vicinity of I-75’s Exit 49 in Laurel County, some 10 miles northwest of London, state police said Wednesday. Earlier, authorities had said they found a vehicle registered to Couch on a forest service road off Exit 49, with an empty gun case inside. Also during the search, investigators found – in a wooded area next to the highway – an AR-15 that they believe was used in the attacks, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

