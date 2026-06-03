Chinese spies using online job platforms to recruit, Five Eyes security alliance warns

Story by Reuters

London (Reuters) — Security agencies from the “Five Eyes” alliance which includes the United States and Britain issued a warning on Wednesday about Chinese spies aggressively using online job platforms to recruit people with access to sensitive information.

The “Safeguarding Our Secrets” bulletin says China’s military intelligence services were using a wide array of professional networking sites and online recruitment services to target those in government, the military or anyone who could access classified information.

“Chinese military intelligence services ultimately seek to acquire privileged military, political and economic intelligence that can provide China with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes,” the domestic security agencies from the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, said.

Although there have been similar warnings from individual countries in the past, the joint bulletin was described as unprecedented. Beijing has repeatedly rejected such espionage claims, calling them “purefabrication and malicious slander.”

In the bulletin, the Five Eyes agencies said Chinese spies were particularly targeting those who specialized in defense, foreign affairs and intelligence, and military personnel, including those stationed in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also at risk were journalists, think tank employees or those with peripheral access to government data.

It said the spies used “an aggressive online recruitment strategy” with successful candidates then pressured to provide confidential information “for unspecified clients who are associated with the Chinese government.”

Those who were recruited could be paid anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars per report, and offered more for increasingly sensitive information, the bulletin said.

The US has previously warned about Chinese intelligence using deception to target current and former US government employees while Britain’s MI5 security service last November cautioned lawmakers about Chinese agents trying to spy on parliament.

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