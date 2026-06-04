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China’s Xi Jinping to make rare trip to North Korea next week

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Published 8:28 PM

By Sylvie Zhuang, Simone McCarthy, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week for a rare visit that comes just weeks after the Chinese leader hosted US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin for separate, nearly back-to-back visits in Beijing.

Xi will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a two-day state visit starting from next Monday, state media Xinhua announced on Friday. North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency also confirmed the trip.

The visit will be Xi’s first to North Korea since 2019 – the latest overture from Beijing to warm a historic but often complicated relationship with its neighbor that’s chilled in recent years. It will also be Xi’s first overseas trip this year.

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