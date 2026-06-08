Pope Leo calls war a ‘painful defeat’ of negotiations as Israel and Iran trade worst strikes in months

By Christopher Lamb, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Leo XIV has described war as a “painful defeat” of negotiations while lamenting that violence and polarization has plunged the world into a “profound” crisis during a historic, peace-focused speech at the Spanish parliament Monday.

Leo XIV’s address to politicians in the Cortes Generales, the first by a pontiff, stressed that “peace demands diplomatic courage, ethical responsibility” and for countries to resolve disputes through international law.

His remarks come as Israel and Iran trade strikes in the worst escalation of the war since the April truce and on a day when the pope met Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, who has opposed the United States and Israel’s war in Iran.

The pope, who has also been outspoken in his opposition to the conflict, was defended by Sánchez when US President Donald Trump attacked the pontiff for his opposition to the Iran war. Trump has also clashed with Sánchez over Iran.

“Every war constitutes, ultimately, a painful defeat of the capacity to negotiate and also of that shared conscience of humanity that recognizes bonds of justice between nations,” Leo told Spain’s political leaders in Madrid.

“The world is going through a profound spiritual and cultural crisis, which manifests itself in multiple forms of violence, polarization and mutual distrust. In this context, peace presents itself as a political aspiration and, even more so, as a true moral imperative.”

The first American pope, who is visiting Spain until Friday, insisted that “peace demands diplomatic courage, ethical responsibility” and the obligation on states “to resolve their disputes through the peaceful means offered by international law.”

The pope’s wide-ranging address warned against increased European spending on arms and the plight of immigrants. He also praised Spain’s historic role in developing the foundation stones for the contemporary understanding of human rights 500 years ago.

The pope stressed that the “inviolable dignity” of every person must guide all legal systems and, for Leo, this includes immigrants.

“The affirmation of human dignity cannot remain abstract when so many people are forced to leave everything behind in search of peace, security and a future,” the pope said.

“The tragic drama of migration also challenges the conscience of nations and the ethical foundation of the international order today.”

Migration is one of the key themes of the papal visit to Spain, and Leo will travel to the Canary Islands to show his support for immigrants at a major entry point for those coming to Europe.

The pope, addressing a highly polarized political landscape in Spain, said that politicians have an obligation to try and “disarm language,” and called for a “moral renewal” in the country.

“Political pluralism should not degenerate into the constant disparagement of the adversary,” the pope said.

His speech was greeted by sustained applause from the chamber.

Political polarization has increased in Spain recently. Sánchez’s left-wing government is facing difficulties, including corruption scandals, while more conservative voices, such as the nationalist-populist right-wing party Vox, are rising in popularity.

Pope addresses clergy abuse

Pope Leo on Monday also addressed what he described as the “scourge” of abuse, urging Spain’s bishops to listen to survivors and offer reparations.

“One of the most painful encounters is with those who have been wounded precisely by those who were supposed to care for them, including members of the clergy,” he said during a meeting with bishops.

“Faced with this scourge, the ecclesial community is called to respond with listening, truth, justice, reparation and an ever more determined commitment to prevention and a culture of care. Every wounded person must be able to find sincere listening, welcome, protection and real paths to healing,” he added.

A 2023 ombudsman report estimated that more than 200,000 children suffered abuse by Spain’s clergy over decades, with the crisis damaging the church’s credibility. The Vatican has said that Leo XIV will meet abuse survivors in Spain, with the pope describing the abuse as an “open wound” on board the papal plane from Rome to Madrid.

During his speech in parliament, the pope called for the seal – confidentiality – of confession to be protected. The seal prevents a priest from revealing any information about what is said by a person confessing, with Leo saying that protecting it preserves “a sacred space of inner freedom.”

The pope said that the contribution of religious faith cannot be “relegated to silence as if it were irrelevant to public life,” and insisted that human life be defended from “conception to natural death, in every circumstance of its existence.”

He added: “Can a community that casts into the shadows the unborn child, the elderly, the sick, those who suffer in silence, or those who depend entirely on the care of others, be called fully just?”

Sánchez’s government has expanded legal rights to abortion, while it legalized assisted dying and euthanasia in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

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