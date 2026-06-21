Trump says Starmer ‘will resign’ amid speculation UK PM could quit as soon as Monday

By Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump weighed in on the future of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, claiming that he “will resign,” amid widespread speculation the UK leader could set out a timeline for his departure as soon as Monday.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, although it remains unclear if the US president knows something definitively or if he is just jumping in on the commentary.

Britain’s PA Media reported that Trump has not spoken to Starmer since the leaders saw each other at the G7 summit in France earlier this week.

In his social media post, Trump criticized Starmer, the leader of the UK’s centre-left Labour Party, saying ineffective policymaking would be behind his political demise.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects – IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY,” Trump wrote, adding, “(OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!).”

Trump has repeatedly urged the British government to reverse its freeze on issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea, and he has criticized the UK’s wind farms.

Though he was once nicknamed the “Trump whisperer” on account of his apparent ability to keep the president on-side, Starmer has recently been subject to a deluge of scolding from his American counterpart regarding the war in Iran.

In response to Trump’s claim, a Downing Street spokesperson directed CNN to Starmer’s most recent statement made Friday where he said, “There’s more to do, and that’s what I’m focused on, what I was elected to do, which is to serve my country,” adding that there was nothing more to add at this time.

British Business Secretary Peter Kyle told BBC on Sunday that Starmer was reflecting on “political realities” this weekend, adding he would do “what is in the best interests of the country.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

UK media is widely reporting Starmer will stand down Monday, with support swinging behind Andy Burnham, the outgoing Manchester mayor who won a recent by-election.

CNN’s James Frater contributed to this report.

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