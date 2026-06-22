Police officer among 2 killed in a Montreal shooting. Suspect is also dead

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead, including a Montreal police officer, following a shootout with a suspect, who was also killed, on Monday afternoon in the city’s most populous borough, Côte-des-Neiges, Montreal police said.

A second officer was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she is now stable, Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said at a news conference. One civilian sustained minor injuries, he said.

Police were responding to a 911 call of gunshots and a gun sticking out of a window around 11:35 a.m. on Décarie Boulevard when officers came under fire in the street, the chief said. A civilian and the suspect were also killed in the shootout. Police believe the suspect acted alone.

“Today, one of our own has fallen while carrying out his duty to protect and serve,” Dagher told reporters.

Less than five miles from the skyscrapers and frenzied metropolis of downtown Montreal, Côte-des-Neiges is a quieter, modern residential bubble. The borough is diverse, with pockets defined deeply by Jewish culture, institutions and daily life.

That tranquil normalcy was shattered early in the afternoon as residents remained under hours-long orders to take shelter and lock their doors as authorities investigated an “armed and dangerous suspect.”

“I am deeply shaken by the tragic events that took place today in the Côte-des-Neiges area,” Christine Fréchette, the premier of Quebec, said on X. “As the operation and investigation are still ongoing, it is essential to let the authorities do their work and to avoid any speculation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sarah Hutter contributed to this report.

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