Venezuela rocked by back-to-back 7.5 and 7.2 earthquakes

By Michael Rios, Taylor Ward, CNN

(CNN) — Two powerful earthquakes struck near the northern coast of Venezuela successively on Wednesday, leading to collapsed buildings in the capital Caracas.

A foreshock with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred near San Felipe just after 6:04 p.m. ET. It was followed by a larger 7.5 magnitude quake just 40 seconds later some 23 kilometers southeast of Yumare.

The US Geological Survey said high casualties and extensive damage are probable.

Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter, according to the US Tsunami Warning Centers. A previous tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands has been canceled.

In the capital Caracas, about 300 kilometers away from the quake’s epicenter, videos geolocated by CNN showed a collapsed building, damaged structures with missing walls and dust covering some neighborhoods.

Terrified residents were seen evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering in the street.

At least three buildings partially collapsed in the eastern neighborhoods of Caracas, in the area of Altamira Square.

A police officer in the Chacao municipality of Caracas it’s too soon to release any number of deaths or injured.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Colombia, hundreds of kilometers away.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon, Avery Schmitz, Thomas Bordeaux, Ivonne Valdes and Camille Rodriguez contributed to this report.