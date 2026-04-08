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Oil tankers passage halted in Hormuz after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Fars reports

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Published 12:14 PM

By Somayeh Malekian

Following Israel's attacks on Lebanon, oil tankers are suspended from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday.

"This morning, after Trump accepted Iran's terms and a ceasefire was formed, two oil tankers were able to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iran," Fars added.

"Simultaneously with the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted," according to Fars.

Fars News Agency is affiliated with the IRGC but did not attribute the report to a specific source.

-ABC News' Somayeh Malekian

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