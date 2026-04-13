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Trump takes down image from his social media platform that depicted him as a Jesus-like figure

Donald Trump via Truth Social
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Updated
today at 12:31 PM
Published 11:45 AM

By Michelle Stoddart
April 13, 2026, 11:32 AM

An AI-generated photo that President Donald Trump posted Monday on his social media platform that depicted him as a Jesus-like figure and drew criticism from some of the president's religious backers was removed roughly 13 hours after it was posted.

At an unscheduled news conference at the White House Monday afternoon, Trump acknowledged he posted the image, but said he thought it was an image of him as a "doctor."

"Well, it wasn't a picture, it was me," the president said. "I did post it, and I thought it was me as the doctor and it had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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