US Rep. Escobar’s proposed amendment to block data center policy rejected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke at the House Appropriations Committee. She proposed an amendment that would ban the use of federal funds to implement a proposed policy to construct data centers without local input.

In a press release, Rep. Escobar said Republicans rejected her proposed amendment.

She spoke during the committee's mark up of the Fiscal Year 2027 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Bill, and the Fiscal Year 2027 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) and Related Agencies Bill.

Her remarks included worries about data centers' impact on El Paso's environment and giving residents a chance to ask questions about the centers, according to the press release.

"Unfortunately, we have the dubious distinction of breaking heat records in my community now, and we have three data centers going up in our region already, with another one planned on our military installation," Rep. Escobar said.

Rep. Escobar said the data centers will use gas turbines requiring a lot of electricity. She said she's worried about how it will impact the city's ongoing issues with air quality.

"And I will tell you, it's not just my community that's concerned about the proliferation of these data centers," she said. She cited a Gallup poll that found "71% of Americans oppose building AI data centers in their backyards."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to revise a rule allowing data centers to start construction without permits and without public comment, Escobar said. She also said President Trump proposed the policy.

Escobar said she's been trying to get Meta to participate in the town hall with her regarding the company's proposed data center.

"Constituents have real questions and they deserve answers. Meta has refused to engage with my community," she said. "We cannot let these big corporations have access to our natural resources without the public being involved, without there being a process."

Escobar said her amendment would ensure residents have the ability to have a public comment period before construction starts.