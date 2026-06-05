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US Rep. Gabe Vasquez seeks report on what caused El Paso airport closure

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Published 6:27 PM

(KVIA) -- New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez spoke before the Department of War and the Federal Aviation Administration asking for more information on the closure of the El Paso International Airport in February.

Rep. Vasquez introduced amendments pushing the DOW to provide a report on its coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the FAA.

He also asked for an explanation on what caused the airport to temporarily shut down.

On Feb. 11, the FAA announced a 10-day closure of the El Paso airport for security concerns. The restrictions lifted within hours.

"There was no communication, no coordination," Rep. Vasquez told ABC-7. "In this last National Defense Authorization Act that I was just debating yesterday, we have a full report coming on exactly what happened, how to prevent it, how to strengthen that interagency coordination."

Both amendments passed the committee hearing and will be considered by the House of Representatives.

Rep. Vasquez will face Republican nominee Greg Cunningham in November for New Mexico's Second Congressional District.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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