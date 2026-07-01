Skip to Content
Politics

US won’t renew trade deal with Mexico, Canada

By
Updated
today at 4:58 PM
Published 5:28 PM

(KVIA) -- The U.S. said it won't renew its trade agreement with Mexico and Canada Wednesday, opening the door for new discussions between the countries.

The Agreement between the countries, also known as the USMCA or "Agreement," requires the USMCA Free Trade Commission to review the agreement every six years, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The commission is made up of government representatives from each country.

Since the U.S. didn't agree to a renewal, the three countries will discuss the agreement's shortcomings and trade deficits, Greer said in a statement. The agreement will stay in place until it terminates or a resolution is made.

Greer said the U.S. will meet with Mexico the week of July 20 for a third round of bilateral negotiations related to the USMCA joint review.

Article Topic Follows: Politics
Canada
mexico
U.S.
USMCA

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.