Congressman Vasquez to discuss SNAP cuts at El Caldito Soup Kitchen in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez will visit El Caldito Soup Kitchen in Las Cruces Friday on the one-year anniversary of the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill resulted in the largest cuts to food stamps in history. Since the cuts, more than 10,000 children lost access to food stamps, according to the New Mexico HealthCare Authority. Rep. Vasquez said about 21,000 stopped enrolling for SNAP.

During Friday's visit, Rep. Vasquez will serve hot meals to clients and have a conversation with those struggling with food insecurity.

Rep. Vasquez said the Republican tax law slashed $180 billion from SNAP and nutrition assistance and cut $1 trillion from Medicaid.

According to the congressman, Medicaid cuts are projected to result in 7.6 million Americans losing access to their healthcare coverage by 2034. Additionally, eight rural hospitals in Vasquez's district are at risk of closing due to health care provisions in the law.

Rep. Vasquez said he voted against the Republican tax law and has worked to protect access to SNAP, shield New Mexicans from healthcare rate hikes and combat soaring utility bills.

The congressman is running against Greg Cunningham for U.S. House District 2 in November. Rep. Vasquez ran unopposed in the New Mexico Democratic primary.

This is a developing story.