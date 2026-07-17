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Former Las Cruces Mayor Miyagishima ends bid for New Mexico governor

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Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:34 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Former Las Cruces mayor, Ken Gallegos Miyagishima, ended his bid for New Mexico governor Friday, he confirmed with ABC-7.

"I just want to take a moment to express how grateful I am for all of your support during this journey," Miyagishima said in a Facebook post. I realized that the best way to make a difference in New Mexico is by teaming up with my good friend, and former Mayor Gregg Hull."

In February, Miyagishima announced he would run as an independent candidate for governor. He previously ran as the Democratic candidate.

Miyagishima failed to qualify for the ballot, and previously discussed appealing to the state supreme court to try a secure a spot in the race.

In the November election, GOP candidate Greg Hull will face Democratic candidate Deb Haaland.

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