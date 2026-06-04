Trump plans to attend Game 3 of NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden

By Alejandra Jaramillo, Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is planning to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

If he does attend, he’d be the first sitting US president to watch an NBA Finals game in person.

“The answer is yes,” Trump said when asked if he was attending the game next week.

“He’s invited me. I’m going,” the president added about New York Knicks owner James Dolan, continuing that “it could be Monday.”

Even the cheapest tickets to the games are selling for nearly $4,000 each, according to secondary marketplace TickPick. And some almost-courtside seats near celebrity row at MSG are listed for $220,000 a pop on SeatGeek, another popular ticket marketplace.

Trump’s appearance will cause some logistical and security headaches for other attendees — who may be required to arrive two hours before tip-off, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the planning.

Federal authorities have been working to implement a detailed security plan in anticipation of Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden, the official said.

The intense security plan calls for extra magnetometers from the US Secret Service to be placed inside to screen every ticket holder entering the game, much like when Trump attended the US Open last year, according to the official.

There may be as many as 40 magnetometers set up inside the famed venue to screen the thousands of attendees, the official said, which is why they may be required to arrive so early.

The expectation is that Trump — who’s not expected to stay the whole game — will sit in a box seat.

New York Police Department officials will provide intelligence related to threats and crime in the city, as well as extra police officers, air support and traffic control, the official said.

There will be several roads blocked off while the president is on his way into the area, according to the official. Trump will arrive with his usual security detail, which will include counter-sniper teams and counter-assault teams.

The president has repeatedly described himself as a Knicks fan and has frequently highlighted the team in public remarks. The Knicks haven’t been to the NBA Finals since 1999, and they won the first game in the series against the Spurs Wednesday night.

Monday’s appearance would add to a growing list of sporting events the president has attended during his second term, as he has increasingly made high-profile games and championship matchups part of his public schedule.

Former President Barack Obama was the last sitting president to attend an NBA game.

The-CNN-Wire

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