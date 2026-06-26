Trump posts new passport rendering — featuring a memorable photo of himself

By Donald Judd, Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump unveiled a new rendering of a special commemorative US passport bearing his likeness Friday, debuting a limited-edition passport to mark America’s 250th anniversary this year.

“The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He included a sample passport page featuring an image of him looming over the Resolute Desk, the text of the original Declaration of Independence in the background and his signature on the bottom. The opposite page has an image of the “The Declaration of Independence” painting by John Trumbull.

The new passport appears to feature a rendering of Trump based off of the president’s portrait from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, and differs from renderings released by the State Department earlier this year, which featured a different image of the president.

The White House X account later on Friday posted an image featuring the same rendering from the Truth Social post, captioned “New U.S. Passport to Commemorate America’s 250th.”

The White House directed questions to the State Department when asked if the latest image was the official rendering of the commemorative passports. CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

The new limited-edition travel document was first announced in April as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. It was billed as “a limited-edition U.S. passport to commemorate the historic occasion of America’s 250th anniversary,” featuring “custom artwork and enhanced images on the front, back, and inside covers.”

Speaking to CNN at the time, an official said that the passport “will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available” for those who renew their passports in person at that location.

“Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design,” the official said.

Currently, the inside front cover of US passports shows an image of Percy Moran’s painting of Francis Scott Key the morning after the bombardment of Fort McHenry — the battle that inspired Key to write what would become the US national anthem. Lines from the anthem are also printed inside the front cover.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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