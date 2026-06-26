Trump says Iran strike in Strait of Hormuz is a ‘foolish violation’ of agreement

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump called Iran’s strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz a “foolish violation” of the agreement to end the war with Tehran, but offered little indication the episode would prompt a return to active hostilities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” he wrote on Truth Social midday Friday, hours after news of the strike.

“Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” he went on. “We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Trump did not say how or whether the United States might respond to the incident, which occurred a day earlier.

It was the first such incident since the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to open the strait and launch more in-depth negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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