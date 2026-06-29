Justice Sotomayor received concert tickets from Bad Bunny’s label

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — Justice Sonia Sotomayor received more than $4,000 in concert tickets from a Puerto Rican record label that counts Bad Bunny among its clients, according to a financial disclosure report made public Monday.

Sotomayor, a member of the court’s liberal wing, disclosed receiving $4,333 in concert tickets from Rimas Entertainment “for a concert for me and guests while I was on a private trip to Puerto Rico in August 2025.” Bad Bunny was taking part in a weekslong series of performances in Puerto Rico at that time.

It was one of several notable revelations from the annual disclosure reports from the Supreme Court justices and other members of the judiciary that were made public Monday — hours after the high court handed down some of the most important decisions of its current term.

The justices reported more than $2 million in payments from publishers for books and trips across the country to promote those works.

But it also underscored the lack of detail that’s available in the reports: Nowhere does Sotomayor’s report explicitly mention which concert she attended. A court spokesperson did not respond to questions about Sotomayor’s report.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, reported $1.2 million in book “advance” revenue from Penguin Random House. Jackson continues to tour the country promoting her memoir, “Lovely One,” which she published in 2024. Jackson recently published a young adult version of her book.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was President Donald Trump’s last nominee to the high court, reported nearly $850,000 in revenue from Javelin Group, which last year published her first book, “Listening to the Law.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative, has also been appearing at events to promote a children’s book he wrote that is focused on the Declaration of Independence. Gorsuch reported $300,000 in royalty income last year from HarperCollins Publishers.

Supreme Court justices, who earn more than $300,000 a year, are barred from receiving more than about $30,000 in outside income annually. Book revenue is exempt from that policy, creating an incentive for the nine to write beyond their opinions.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito asked for additional time to file his annual report, as has been his practice over the years.

The justices also listed several trips abroad and in the US.

Barrett, for instance, reported traveling to London last fall for a “legal theory workshop” that was paid for by the University of Notre Dame Law School. Gorsuch traveled to Prague in July for an “educational program” sponsored by George Mason University.

The-CNN-Wire

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