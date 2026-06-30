E. Jean Carroll asks judge to release more than $5 million after Supreme Court denies Trump’s appeal

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll asked a judge to release more than $5 million to her one day after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to challenge a jury’s finding that he sexually abused and defamed her.

Carroll’s lawyers asked the trial judge to expedite the briefing schedule on her motion to release the funds, saying both sides previously agreed to do it after the nation’s highest court ruled.

“Given that the Supreme Court yesterday denied Defendant’s petition for certiorari, and given the cost to Plaintiff of further delay in this nearly four-year-old litigation, we submit that there is good cause to adopt a modestly compressed briefing schedule as to payment of the judgment,” they wrote.

Carroll’s attorneys asked for all briefings to be completed by July 10.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear Trump’s appeal, which alleged the trial judge made errors when he allowed certain evidence to be shown to the jury.

That decision exhausted Trump’s legal options for challenging the ruling, which would normally allow for the funds to be transmitted. However, Trump has vowed to continue to fight. One long-shot option is to ask the Supreme Court to reconsider, and he has about 25 days to file that paperwork.

Carroll’s lawyers said in a separate filing Tuesday night Trump’s legal team asked her to agree to hold off on collecting the money so he could ask the Supreme Court to reconsider. Her lawyers rejected that request.

“Accordingly, after four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end. And under the Court’s Stipulation and Order, Carroll is now entitled to obtain payment of the money due under the judgment,” they wrote.

After the jury’s verdict in 2023, Trump was required to deposit $5.5 million, the size of the award plus interest, into a court-controlled account.

Trump has said he will appeal a related $83 million judgment to the Supreme Court. A jury awarded Carroll $83 million in damages after finding Trump defamed her for his repeated statements that he did not know who she was, did not assault her, and his claims she made up the allegation to sell a book.

That petition is expected over the next few days.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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