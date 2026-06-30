Trump made more than a billion dollars from cryptocurrency ventures in first year back in office

By Adam Cancryn, Jeremy Herb, Casey Tolan, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump collected billions of dollars through an array of cryptocurrency holdings, royalty payments and property investments last year, according to his latest annual financial disclosure released on Tuesday.

The 2025 report, which totals 927 pages, provides the most extensive look so far at the growing fortune that the president has amassed since returning to office, including through his stakes in companies co-founded by family members.

Trump netted more than $526 million from sales of cryptocurrency tokens tied to World Liberty Financial LLC — a firm managed in part by his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. The president holds several other cryptocurrency investments totaling millions of dollars, according to the disclosures.

That windfall came on top of income that Trump has continued to generate from properties, including his Mar-a-Lago club, which generated $77 million alone in “resort related revenue” – up from about $50 million reported in last year’s disclosure.

The president has also continued to lend his name to a wide swath of products and ventures, collecting hefty royalties and licensing fees. One agreement with “Celebration Coins” paid Trump $635 million, according to the disclosure.

Other, more modest, profit generators included $4.7 million in royalties for “Trump Watches,” $208,000 related to a bible that the president has frequently promoted and $67,634 for “Trump Sneakers & Fragrances.”

The scope and scale of Trump’s holdings continued an unprecedented streak of profit-making for a sitting president that has drawn sharp criticism from opponents and repeated accusations of conflicts of interest.

The White House has denied that the president is conflicted by his financial interest, emphasizing that he is not actively involved in managing his businesses or investments.

But Trump has at times promoted businesses and policies that stand to benefit him and his family members financially, perhaps most notably in his vocal support for the cryptocurrency industry.

The president also reported nearly $440,000 in gifts that he received over his last year in office, as CEOs, foreign leaders and others sought to win his favor. The gifts include $250,000 from a New York businessman and GOP congressional candidate for a statue of Trump raising his fist after the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt during the 2024 campaign, $50,000 for 10 2025 Super Bowl tickets from the New Orleans Saints owner, $6,750 for 30 tickets to two UFC fights from Dana White, and $15,000 for 10 tickets to the upcoming World Cup final in New Jersey from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump’s financial disclosure also includes the various settlements he’s struck with social media companies and news organizations. They include $8 million from Twitter, which is now X, after Elon Musk settled with Trump last February; $16 million each from ABC and CBS that was donated to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation; $24.5 million from Facebook parent Meta that was also donated to the Trump library; and $22 million from YouTube that was given to the Trust for the National Mall.

The profits disclosed on Tuesday follow Trump’s disclosure last month of thousands of stock trades across the first three months of this year, including purchasing shares in companies that had been actively lobbying the administration over key decisions. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, said at the time that he had no ability to direct any of his trades.

In a separate disclosure, Vice President JD Vance reported earning between $1 million and $5 million in royalties from his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” as well as thousands more in advance payments for the “foreign publishing” of the book.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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